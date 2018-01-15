Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 15, 2018
 

Team Edwards remembers Dr. Martin Luther King

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit

Dozens of Airmen and civilians gathered at Building 1 and walked to Chapel 1 in honor of late civil rights leader Dr. Martine Luther King Jr. Jan. 11, 2018.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, members of Team Edwards came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dozens of Airmen and civilians gathered at Building 1 and walked in honor of the late civil rights leader to Chapel 1 where a special ceremony took place Jan. 11, 2018.

Members of the chapel staff and friends sang two of King’s favorite gospel songs before guest speaker Dr. Maury Jackson took to the podium. Jackson is the chair of the Pastoral Studies Department and associate professor of practical theology at La Sierra University in Riverside, California. Jackson spoke about the importance of diversity to the country and how Dr. King’s teachings and philosophy enlightened him. He reminded the audience that King wrote books, which can provide a greater insight into his teachings and should be more commonly read.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit

Dr. Maury Jackson speaks at Edwards AFB’s Dr. Martin Luther King commemoration ceremony held at Chapel 1 Jan.11, 2018. Jackson is the chair of the Pastoral Studies Department and associate professor of practical theology at La Sierra University in Riverside, Calif.

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, provided the closing remarks.

“The reason why we set aside this time is to talk about the strength of diversity that Dr. Jackson was talking about,” said Schaefer. “That our nation is strong, and stronger always, because of diversity. Diversity of thought, diversity in our background, that’s what makes our military the strongest on the face of the planet. And that’s something we must continue to champion. Not every month, not every observance, but every day as we go forward.”

This year the government observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on his birthday — Jan. 15.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, gives closing remarks at Chapel 1 to conclude Team Edwards’ celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy Jan. 11, 2018.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman

Flying into 2018

Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base took part in the traditional flyover at the beginning of the annual Tournament of Roses Parade Jan...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

From Scorpions to Wildcats, DHS grads hitting it big in college

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Desert High School graduates Devyn Cross (left) and Elizabeth Shelton drop by their former school Jan. 3, 2018, during a holiday break. The former DHS volleyball standouts are now attendi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Carla Thomas

AEDC teams assist in preparing the Dream Chaser for its future missions

NASA photograph by Carla Thomas Sierra Nevada Corp’s Dream Chaser lands on Edwards Air Force Base in California. The spacecraft went through preparations for flight at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The Sierra Nev...
 
Full Story »

 