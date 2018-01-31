Desert Eagle – Edwards


Health & Safety

January 31, 2018
 

Airmen learn how to ‘stop the bleed, save a life’

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen from the 412the Medical Group practice applying and stuffing gauze into mock wounds to stop bleeding on a patient or wounded person Jan. 29. Staff members from Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California, were invited to conduct a Stop the Bleed, Save a Life class for members of the 412th MDG.

Airmen and civilians from the 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., learned that with a few pieces of cloth and some bravery, they can save lives.

The medical group invited staff members from Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster to conduct Stop the Bleed, Save a Life training Jan. 29, 2018.

Mostly non-clinical 412th MDG staff learned how to take action and stop a victim’s bleeding by listening during a short class and then practicing how to apply tourniquets and gauze to dummies and mock wounds. Simple techniques such as applying pressure, stuffing clean cloths into wounds and applying tourniquets could mean the difference between life and death according to the instructors.

Motivated by the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut and multiple tragedies that occurred in the ensuing years, the American College of Surgeons convened the Hartford Consensus to bring together leaders from law enforcement, the federal government and the medical community to improve survivability from manmade or natural mass casualty events. Stop the Bleed, Save a Life came about to educate the public about the importance of bleeding control.

Jeremiah Johns, an Antelope Valley Hospital trauma nurse and certified Stop the Bleed instructor, said that a trauma surgeon who treated the young victims of Sandy Hook believed that with some basic and simple on-scene treatment to stop blood loss, lives could have been saved. He also discussed how tourniquets applied to the limbs of U.S. war fighters in Iraq and Afghanistan saved many lives.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Maj. Joshua Wilson, 412th Medical Operations Squadron (right), applies a commercially bought tourniquet to a dummy during a special training event Jan. 29 at the 412th Medical Group Education and Training building.

“This was a course one of our Ambulance Services staff noticed on an AV advertisement,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Gillispie, 412th MDG. “He elevated it to Col. West (412th MDG commander) who is always looking for ways to partner with our civilian counterparts. Several of us went to a training earlier this month and decided it would be beneficial to our staff (mainly non-clinical) and possibly the base population.”

The American College of Surgeons states that civilians need basic training in bleeding control principles to provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders are able to take over care of an injured person. It may take some time for emergency personnel to arrive so without civilian intervention in these circumstances, preventable deaths will occur, according to the college.

“Due to current world and local events, this training is extremely important,” Gillispie said. “It gives a layperson the skills, and more importantly, the confidence to step in and render assistance to control bleeding to those that are injured. These are skills that could be put into action during your drive home, at a concert or mall or your child’s school.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events

Save the date – Fighters vs. bombers featured at upcoming annual weapons load competition

Next month [February 2018], weapons troops at Edwards will compete to answer the question, “Is four really greater than three?” Normally, weapons load crews are comprised of either three or four members. Fighter crews are made up of three individuals, and bomber crews consist of four loading personnel. Since the Load Crew of the Quarter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

From the ground, SPORT provides eyes for testers in the sky

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Last December, air traffic controller Harold Watson III, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Space Positioning Optical Radar Tracking, or SPORT, tracks and maintains communication with Edw...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Courtesy photograph

Driver who broke land-speed record at Edwards killed in helicopter crash

Courtesy photograph The British steam car performs its basic operational trial April 1, 2009, at former World War II Royal Air Force Base Thorney Island in England. Steam heated by liquid petroleum powered the car. The car was ...
 
Full Story »

 