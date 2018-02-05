Desert Eagle – Edwards


February 5, 2018
 

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Arlene Johnson
Edwards AFB, Calif.

Did you know February is “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month?”

As a mother of four, two of which are teenagers, I found myself questioning, “Is this a real issue?” Unfortunately, it is. As a matter of fact, according to www.loveisrespect.org;

* Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

* One in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, a figure that far exceeds rates of other types of youth violence.

* One in 10 high school students has been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

This is why as the Family Advocacy Outreach Manager, I am taking the opportunity to share information with you and our youth on healthy relationships — communication, dealing with conflict and when to seek help.

f you are interested in getting an information packet that contains more statistics on the issue, tips and conversation starters, warning signs and where to gain more information, call 661-277-5292 or stop by the Family Advocacy Program office, located at 30 Nightingale Rd., Bldg. 5513.

Together as a community we can continue to protect and empower our youth to a healthy future.

To show awareness and support please purple up/orange up on Feb. 14.



 

