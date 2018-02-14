Gary Sinise, Lt. Dan Band rock the hangar

Air Force photograph by Pol Sebastian Gocong
Hollywood actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band performed a free Gary Sinise Foundation concert for the Edwards workforce in Hangar 1600 Feb. 11, 2018.
Sinise and the 12-member band put on a two-hour performance singing songs ranging from the Beatles to Mariah Carey.
Earlier in the day, pilots from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron gave Sinise a planeside briefing about the F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Sinise then ate lunch with base leadership at Club Muroc and later met with select Airmen and family members before the show.
The event was supported locally by the 412th Mission Support Group, 412th Maintenance Group and 412th Civil Engineer Group.
Sinise has raised millions of dollars to support the military and veterans through his Gary Sinise Foundation. He has performed free concerts all over the world for service members with the Lt. Dan Band, named after his role in the 1994 Oscar-winning movie “Forrest Gump.”
Sinise said his band will perform at 27 different military locations this year.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
