Gary Sinise, Lt. Dan Band rock the hangar

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Pol Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Pol Sebastian Gocong

Hollywood actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band performed a free Gary Sinise Foundation concert for the Edwards workforce in Hangar 1600 Feb. 11, 2018.

Sinise and the 12-member band put on a two-hour performance singing songs ranging from the Beatles to Mariah Carey.

Earlier in the day, pilots from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron gave Sinise a planeside briefing about the F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Lt. Col. Nicholas Ihde, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, shows actor Gary Sinise the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter pilot’s helmet during a tour of the squadron Feb. 11, 2018. Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band dropped by Edwards to perform a free concert for the Edwards community later in the day.

Sinise then ate lunch with base leadership at Club Muroc and later met with select Airmen and family members before the show.

The event was supported locally by the 412th Mission Support Group, 412th Maintenance Group and 412th Civil Engineer Group.

Sinise has raised millions of dollars to support the military and veterans through his Gary Sinise Foundation. He has performed free concerts all over the world for service members with the Lt. Dan Band, named after his role in the 1994 Oscar-winning movie “Forrest Gump.”

Sinise said his band will perform at 27 different military locations this year.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Lt. Col. Nicholas Ihde, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron commander (left), and Maj. Bradley Zimmerman, 31st TES test pilot (right), give film and television actor Gary Sinise a planeside briefing about the F-35 Lightning II, which is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft being tested at Edwards.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Actor Gary Sinise meets Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Janice Hollen, 412th Force Support Squadron director, at Club Muroc Feb. 11, 2018. Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, a program of the Gary Sinise Foundation, dropped by Edwards to perform a free concert for the Edwards community.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Film and TV actor Gary Sinise was given a tour of the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron Feb. 11 before performing a free concert for the Edwards community Feb. 11, 2018. Sinise received a planeside briefing from three test pilots who talked about the F-35 Lightning II, which is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft being tested at Edwards.



 

