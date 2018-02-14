Top performers of 2017 unveiled at 412th TW Annual Awards Banquet

The 412th Test Wing hosted its annual awards banquet in Hangar 1600 Feb. 9, 2018, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.

The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes on display including F-16s, an F-117 Nighthawk, F-35 Lightning II and B-52 Stratofortress.

Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!

412th Test Wing 2017 Annual Award Winners



Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Annarose Schoonmaker

412th Mission Support Group



NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. John Wyatt IV

412th Medical Group



Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Kay May

412th Maintenance Group



First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Venessa Brown

412th MXG



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Clark McGehee

412th Operations Group



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Christopher Wee

416th Flight Test Squadron



Honor Guardsman of the Year

Staff Sgt. Ambrose Ledesma

412th MSG



Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Kamilla Caldwell

412th MSG



Individual Mobilization Augmentee CGO of the Year

Capt. Richardson Honore

412th Test Wing Chapel’s Office



Supervision/Management of the Year

Charles Webb

412th Test Engineering Group



Scientific/Engineering of the Year

Benjamin Zastovnik

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Staff/Technician of the Year

Colby Story

412th EWG



Trades & Labor of the Year

Justin Anthony

412th MXG



Secretarial/Clerical of the Year

Deborah Palmer

412th TW Judge Advocate



Specialist/Analyst of the Year

Dennis Collins

412th MXG



Program Manager of the Year

Cherie Head

412th OG



Team of the Year

Weapons Integration Team

412th TENG



Innovator of the Year

Kristofer Peterson

412th OG



Innovation Team of the Year

F-22 EW Team

412th EWG

