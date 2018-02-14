Desert Eagle – Edwards


February 14, 2018
 

Top performers of 2017 unveiled at 412th TW Annual Awards Banquet

The 412th Test Wing held its annual awards banquet in Hangar 1600 Feb. 9, 2018.

The 412th Test Wing hosted its annual awards banquet in Hangar 1600 Feb. 9, 2018, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.

The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes on display including F-16s, an F-117 Nighthawk, F-35 Lightning II and B-52 Stratofortress.

Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!

Aircraft on display at the 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Banquet Feb. 9 included an F-35 Lightning II.

412th Test Wing 2017 Annual Award Winners

 
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Annarose Schoonmaker
412th Mission Support Group
 
NCO of the Year
Staff Sgt. John Wyatt IV
412th Medical Group
 
Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Kay May
412th Maintenance Group
 
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Venessa Brown
412th MXG
 
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Clark McGehee
412th Operations Group
 
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Christopher Wee
416th Flight Test Squadron
 
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Staff Sgt. Ambrose Ledesma
412th MSG
 
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Kamilla Caldwell
412th MSG
 
Individual Mobilization Augmentee CGO of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Chapel’s Office 
 
Supervision/Management of the Year
Charles Webb
412th Test Engineering Group
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Benjamin Zastovnik
412th Electronic Warfare Group
 
Staff/Technician of the Year
Colby Story
412th EWG
 
Trades & Labor of the Year
Justin Anthony
412th MXG
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Deborah Palmer
412th TW Judge Advocate
 
Specialist/Analyst of the Year
Dennis Collins
412th MXG
 
Program Manager of the Year
Cherie Head
412th OG
 
Team of the Year
Weapons Integration Team
412th TENG
 
Innovator of the Year
Kristofer Peterson
412th OG
 
Innovation Team of the Year
F-22 EW Team
412th EWG
 

Aircraft on display at the 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Banquet Feb. 9 included F-16s and an F-117 Nighthawk.



 

