Top performers of 2017 unveiled at 412th TW Annual Awards Banquet

The 412th Test Wing hosted its annual awards banquet in Hangar 1600 Feb. 9, 2018, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.
The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes on display including F-16s, an F-117 Nighthawk, F-35 Lightning II and B-52 Stratofortress.
Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!
412th Test Wing 2017 Annual Award Winners
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Annarose Schoonmaker
412th Mission Support Group
NCO of the Year
Staff Sgt. John Wyatt IV
412th Medical Group
Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Kay May
412th Maintenance Group
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Venessa Brown
412th MXG
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Clark McGehee
412th Operations Group
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Christopher Wee
416th Flight Test Squadron
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Staff Sgt. Ambrose Ledesma
412th MSG
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Kamilla Caldwell
412th MSG
Individual Mobilization Augmentee CGO of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Chapel’s Office
Supervision/Management of the Year
Charles Webb
412th Test Engineering Group
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Benjamin Zastovnik
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Staff/Technician of the Year
Colby Story
412th EWG
Trades & Labor of the Year
Justin Anthony
412th MXG
Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Deborah Palmer
412th TW Judge Advocate
Specialist/Analyst of the Year
Dennis Collins
412th MXG
Program Manager of the Year
Cherie Head
412th OG
Team of the Year
Weapons Integration Team
412th TENG
Innovator of the Year
Kristofer Peterson
412th OG
Innovation Team of the Year
F-22 EW Team
412th EWG