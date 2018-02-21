Desert Eagle – Edwards


February 21, 2018
 

First command-wide exercise of 2018 ends, identifies key lessons

Air Force photograph by Al Bright Air Force photograph by Al Bright

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander, discusses job responsibilities with Capts. Paul Merrill and Matthew Decker, 375th Operations Group instructors and examiners, during her tour of the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2018. The general’s tour of the facility took place as part of a week-long, command-wide exercise that began Jan. 29. The 711th Human Performance Wing USAFSAM, is responsible for expeditionary training to flight nurses, aeromedical evacuation technicians, and Critical Care Air Transport Team military members.

Teamwork, the commitment of Airmen, and ongoing observations of command processes were among the highlights of the week-long exercise that concluded throughout Air Force Materiel Command Feb. 2, 2018.

“No exercise is perfect, but this exercise was the perfect opportunity for us to learn,” said Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, AFMC commander.

The recent exercise was the first in a series of forthcoming AFMC-wide training scenarios. Each shares the goal of ensuring the command can execute its responsibilities in support of the Air Force mission to fly, fight and win in all operational situations. All eight of the command’s installations, in addition to Headquarters AFMC, took part in the training.

Command officials identified three key take-aways from the week-long, AFMC-wide exercise that began Jan. 29. They include the following:
 
* Providing good lessons for the whole Air Force via the command’s support to installations, including personnel readiness, preparation for deployment, and uninterrupted operation of AFMC bases when large numbers of Airmen have deployed;
* Efficiently executing centers’ war-planning processes, demonstrated through enhanced aircraft availability and rapid development of new and improved warfighting capabilities; and,
* Organizations’ clearly defined ownership of processes and understanding the command and control relationships within those processes.

Air Force photograph by Kelly White Air Force photograph by Kelly White

Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Warren Berry speaks to troops about the importance of training for the mission during a base training exercise at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 31, 2018. The AFMC senior leader’s visit took place as part of a week-long, command-wide exercise that began Jan. 29.

The exercise broadly provided AFMC leaders with the ability to outline and define processes used to plan and manage the transition from peacetime weapon system support to those required to surge and maintain both contingency and wartime support levels.

“Ultimately, we are exercising to ensure we can perform our wartime responsibilities whenever and wherever we’re called upon to do so,” Pawlikowski said.
This focus on readiness aligns with the Secretary of Defense and Air Force senior leadership’s No. 1 priority of restoring full-spectrum readiness.

In visiting different Wright-Patterson Air Force Base facilities as part of the exercise, Pawlikowski said that she witnessed first-hand the teamwork among Airmen – both civilian and military, whether junior or more seasoned – needed to get the job done.

“We have amazing Airmen. They were excited and energized, and it’s rewarding to see that,” she said. “This is exactly what makes our command so great. Our Airmen and this command are the engine that drives the entire Air Force.”

While the general monitored the exercise from Wright-Patterson AFB, AFMC Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Warren Berry and AFMC Command Chief Jason France observed Airmen’s participation at other AFMC installations.

“Our Airmen were excited, committed and asking when they can do this again,” Berry said. “They had such great enthusiasm. We’re extremely proud of each and offer them a huge ‘thanks’ for their great attitude.”

France said that Airmen’s participation in the training showcased great ideas and demonstrated their “adaptive leadership.”



 

