Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

February 23, 2018
 

AF executives, 418th testers discuss fuel-saving concepts

eafb-fuel

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

From left: Mike Penland, Roberto Guerrero, Lt. Col. Paul Calhoun and Tech. Sgt. Shane Powell discuss flying capabilities aboard a C-17 Globemaster III Feb. 13, 2018. Guerrero and Penland visited the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., from Washington, D.C., where Guerrero serves as the deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy. Penland is the principal director for Operational Energy Policy and chief of staff.

The two Air Force executives met with testers at the 418th FLTS to gather insight on past and continuing test efforts to reduce fuel usage and costs, specifically on the Air Force’s larger planes such as the C-17, which according to the Air Force, consumes the most fuel annually.

Examples of fuel-saving testing that the squadron has conducted include C-17 drag reduction and synthetic fuel testing.

Guerrero and Penland’s office is responsible for providing policy, governance and oversight of Air Force Operational Energy integration into plans, programs, acquisitions and budgets to support and enhance the Air Force mission. According to their official website, they aim to break barriers by connecting Airmen with technology, data and innovative thinking to develop and champion energy-informed solutions for the Air Force, which includes fuel and energy optimization for the force.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

First command-wide exercise of 2018 ends, identifies key lessons

Air Force photograph by Al Bright Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander, discusses job responsibilities with Capts. Paul Merrill and Matthew Decker, 375th Operations Group instructors and examiners, du...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Brad White

Civil engineers ensure barriers can catch wounded ‘birds’

Air Force photograph by Brad White An Edward F-16 catches the arresting cable on an Edwards runway as part of a certification engagement of a newly overhauled aircraft arresting system Jan. 25, 2018. Members of the 412th Civil ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Gary Sinise, Lt. Dan Band rock the hangar

Air Force photograph by Pol Sebastian Gocong Hollywood actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band performed a free Gary Sinise Foundation concert for the Edwards workforce in Hangar 1600 Feb. 11, 2018. Hollywood actor Gary Sinise a...
 
Full Story »

 