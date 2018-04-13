Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

April 13, 2018
 

AFOSI seeking quality Airmen for special agent duty

The Air Force Office of Special Investigation is seeking highly qualified senior airmen, staff sergeant and technical sergeant applicants for special agent investigative duties at various, worldwide duty locations.

If you are an E-4 (less than 6 years TAFMS), E-5 (between 5 to 11 years TAFMS), or E-6 (less than 1 year TIG and less than 11 years TAFMS) with a stellar military record, and the desire to be challenged daily, then AFOSI may be the career for you.

Interested applicants meeting minimum recruitment requirements listed at www.osi.af.mil should attend the next recruitment meeting at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., which will be held April 26 at 10 a.m. at AFOSI Detachment 111, Bldg. 2810. You may also contact the local AFOSI recruiting manager at 661-277-4427 to address any questions in between briefings.
    
Founded in 1948, at the recommendation of Congress, AFOSI is a field operating agency mandated to provide professional investigative services to identify and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense and the U.S. government.



 

