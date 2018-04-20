Helicopter lifts out old coolers, drops in new

Replacing 20-year-old cooling units on roofs can be a challenge given the large buildings and constant flightline operations at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

That’s why the 412th Civil Engineer Group called in a local helicopter company to help out with replacing the HVAC units on Bldg. 1600 April 7.

Siller Helicopters, Inc. flew in an S-61V Sikorsky to replace 22 evaporative coolers on the 412th Maintenance Group’s headquarters building. Seven of the coolers also had heaters as part of the unit.

The chopper would dangle cable lines to be attached onto the old coolers, which were lifted off Bldg. 1600 and placed in a parking lot nearby. Workers then attached the cables to the new unit to be lifted onto the building.

“A crane could not reach all the units and would have disrupted operations for weeks since it would be a critical lift,” said Jason Garrett, 412th Civil Engineering Squadron. “The helicopter did it in two-and-a-half hours.”

Base civil engineers teamed up with the 412th Operations Support Squadron and 412th Test Wing Safety Office to ensure the unique flying operation went smoothly and safely.

