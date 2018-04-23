Edwards to commemorate Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

To kick off observances at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., volunteers will be handing out leis, event calendars and cake 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 1 in the Exchange entry way.

This year’s annual cultural show and food tasting event is May 22 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event provides a special opportunity to experience many Asian cuisines and cultural traditions in one location.

For information on ticket purchases, call 661-277-4373 or 661-277-4579.

The AAPI community is looking forward to celebrating May 2018 with all of you.

In 1990, Congress passed Public Law 101-283 and Presidential Proclamation 6130, which calls on all people of the United States to observe this special month.

Some notable events that the Heritage Month commemorates is the first Japanese immigrants to come to the United States May 7, 1843, and the completion and anniversary of the transcontinental railroad May 10, 1869.

Not only is this an opportunity to learn more about the history of America, but to also recognize the contributions of the AAPI community in science, arts and industry.