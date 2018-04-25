Cute pets can cash in with Exchange online photo contest



Cute canines, cats, canaries and other beloved pets can finally make their adorable looks pay off.

Exchange shoppers at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., can compete to show off their furry, feathered or fuzzy friends during the worldwide Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Blue Buffalo and Hills Science Diet to award the cutest animal members of the military community. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, while $500 gift cards will be awarded to two first-place winners. Eight runner-ups will win $250 gift cards.

“Pets are an important part of our families,” said Chad Davis, Edwards AFB Exchange general manager. “The Exchange enjoys being a part of this contest every year to appreciate the role pets play in the lives of our servicemembers and their families. I encourage Airmen at Edwards AFB to show off their pets. It would be terrific to have a winner from Edwards AFB in this worldwide contest.”

Photo entries can be submitted from May 4 to June 1 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, where shoppers can also find the complete rules of the contest. Winners will be selected at the end of June.