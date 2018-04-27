Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

April 27, 2018
 

Military Retiree Appreciation Day slated for May 19

Laura Motes
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Edwards AFB hosted more than 300 guests at last year’s Retiree Appreciation Day. The 2018 Retiree Appreciation Day is scheduled for May 19.

Edwards Air Force Base’s 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation Day will be 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 19 in Hanger 1210.

Parking will be available at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School located at 220 Wolfe Avenue at Edwards.

All local military retirees and spouses are invited to attend. The event is designed to honor and provide valuable programs and resources to all military retirees. There will be information on topics such as legal services, immunizations, TRICARE, Health Net Federal Services, Retiree Activity Office services and medical consultations.

Military I.D. card services will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy a continental breakfast, live entertainment, airfield tours, guest speakers and the opportunity to win door prizes. The base commissary will also be having its Spring Sidewalk Sale that weekend.

A war bird fly-by is also planned.

For more information on the 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Retiree Activity Office at 661-277-4931 or email 412tw.rao@us.af.mil

If you fly a private plane, you can sign up to land by the base’s Aero Club located on the south side of Edwards. Contact the airfield manager before May 7 at 661-277-3808 to fly in. A DD214 is required.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
eafb-wingman

May 7 Wingman Day events

The next Wingman Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is May 7, and the theme for this special day is “Lean On Me.” Everyone is welcomed to come to the base theater to hear Chap. (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Mat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-pme

AF announces changes to Courses 14 and 15

Effective immediately, Air Force officials have removed the requirement to complete Courses 14 and 15 for all Airmen serving in the active component. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen will have the option to compl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by R.J. Oriez

FMC Personnel Programs Division hosts first command EEO symposium

Air Force photograph by R.J. Oriez Debra Mitchell, lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, answers a question during the Air Force Materiel Command Equal Employment Opportunity Symposium in Dayton, Ohio, April 5, 2018. Mitchell ...
 
Full Story »

 