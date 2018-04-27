Military Retiree Appreciation Day slated for May 19

Edwards Air Force Base’s 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation Day will be 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 19 in Hanger 1210.

Parking will be available at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School located at 220 Wolfe Avenue at Edwards.

All local military retirees and spouses are invited to attend. The event is designed to honor and provide valuable programs and resources to all military retirees. There will be information on topics such as legal services, immunizations, TRICARE, Health Net Federal Services, Retiree Activity Office services and medical consultations.

Military I.D. card services will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy a continental breakfast, live entertainment, airfield tours, guest speakers and the opportunity to win door prizes. The base commissary will also be having its Spring Sidewalk Sale that weekend.

A war bird fly-by is also planned.

For more information on the 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Retiree Activity Office at 661-277-4931 or email 412tw.rao@us.af.mil.

If you fly a private plane, you can sign up to land by the base’s Aero Club located on the south side of Edwards. Contact the airfield manager before May 7 at 661-277-3808 to fly in. A DD214 is required.