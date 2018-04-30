Edwards to recognize Earth Day May 3

Plastic, a word coined by Leo Baekeland in 1907 to describe a malleable and/or moldable material of semi- or fully synthetic compounds, is one of 19th century’s miraculous discoveries.

However, it is the overabundance of products composed of this material that has become the bane for the Earth Day 2018 theme, “End Plastic Pollution.”

Come join Team Edwards in a small celebratory tribute to Earth Day 2018 May 3.

Edwards AFB’s Earth Day Celebration will take place simultaneously at the Exchange lobby from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Mojave Sky Community Center from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come gather information on how waste plastic affects our world and how you can help to stop the endless littering of plastic and help sustain our environment and the Edwards AFB mission for generations to come. Several activities will also be on hand for people to enjoy.

Plastic is not the problem, but what happens to the plastic when it is no longer used and it becomes waste, is. Plastic has been littered across the surface of our Earth adversely damaging our environment and killing life. However, you can help stop this deadly phenomena.

For more information, call the Edwards’ Environmental Management Division at 661-277-1401.



