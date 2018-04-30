Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

April 30, 2018
 

Edwards to recognize Earth Day May 3

James Papin
Edwards AFB, Calif.

Plastic, a word coined by Leo Baekeland in 1907 to describe a malleable and/or moldable material of semi- or fully synthetic compounds, is one of 19th century’s miraculous discoveries. 

However, it is the overabundance of products composed of this material that has become the bane for the Earth Day 2018 theme, “End Plastic Pollution.”

Come join Team Edwards in a small celebratory tribute to Earth Day 2018 May 3.

Edwards AFB’s Earth Day Celebration will take place simultaneously at the Exchange lobby from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at the Mojave Sky Community Center from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come gather information on how waste plastic affects our world and how you can help to stop the endless littering of plastic and help sustain our environment and the Edwards AFB mission for generations to come. Several activities will also be on hand for people to enjoy.

Plastic is not the problem, but what happens to the plastic when it is no longer used and it becomes waste, is. Plastic has been littered across the surface of our Earth adversely damaging our environment and killing life. However, you can help stop this deadly phenomena. 

For more information, call the Edwards’ Environmental Management Division at 661-277-1401.
 
eafb-earth-day



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa

BACN goes global after delivering CENTCOM comms for 9 years

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa Lt. Col. Chris and Maj. Matt, 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, prepare to fly the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node’s 10,000th mission in an aircraft, ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Kindergarten registration May 19

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Irving L. Branch Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base. Registration for the 2017-2018 kindergarten school year at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be May 19. Registration will ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Courtesy photograph

Military Retiree Appreciation Day slated for May 19

Courtesy photograph Edwards AFB hosted more than 300 guests at last year’s Retiree Appreciation Day. The 2018 Retiree Appreciation Day is scheduled for May 19. Edwards Air Force Base’s 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation...
 
Full Story »

 