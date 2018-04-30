Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

April 30, 2018
 

Kindergarten registration May 19

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Irving L. Branch Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base.

Registration for the 2017-2018 kindergarten school year at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be May 19.

Registration will take place in the Branch Elementary School office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018. Any child who will have his or her fifth birthday between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 this year will be offered a transitional kindergarten program.

Registration packets may be picked up at Branch Elementary between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or can be printed from the school website: www.muroc.k12.ca.us/branch/.

Branch Elementary is located at 1595 Bailey Ave. For more information, call the school 661-258-4418.



 

