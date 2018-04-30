Kindergarten registration May 19

Registration for the 2017-2018 kindergarten school year at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be May 19.

Registration will take place in the Branch Elementary School office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018. Any child who will have his or her fifth birthday between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 this year will be offered a transitional kindergarten program.

Registration packets may be picked up at Branch Elementary between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or can be printed from the school website: www.muroc.k12.ca.us/branch/.

Branch Elementary is located at 1595 Bailey Ave. For more information, call the school 661-258-4418.