CDC breaks ground on new playground

From left: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander; Col. George Tromba, former 412th Mission Support Group commander; and Janice Hollen, 412th Force Support Squadron director; break ground on a new playground for the Child Development Center May 15, 2018. Construction will begin June 1 and is projected to take five months to complete. The CDC provides developmental care for children six weeks to six years old, as well as children attending kindergarten. Hourly care and part-day enrichment programs are available. Requests for care are done through registration at www.militarychildcare.com.