May 25, 2018
 

CDC breaks ground on new playground

eafb-cdc

Air Force photograph by Laura Motes

From left: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander; Col. George Tromba, former 412th Mission Support Group commander; and Janice Hollen, 412th Force Support Squadron director; break ground on a new playground for the Child Development Center May 15, 2018. Construction will begin June 1 and is projected to take five months to complete. The CDC provides developmental care for children six weeks to six years old, as well as children attending kindergarten. Hourly care and part-day enrichment programs are available. Requests for care are done through registration at www.militarychildcare.com.



 

Health & Safety
dod-fitness1

Service members must be physically ready for deployment, CSM Troxell says

Army photograph by Sgt. Kelsey Miller Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade executed the proposed Army Combat Readiness Test (ACRT) on Ready First Field, April 17, 2018. Soldiers are assisting the Army with this pre-decision...
 
Health & Safety
tricare

Explaining TRICARE annual cost increases

Population growth, aging, and price increases for medical goods and services drive many health care costs in the U.S. In any given year, these price increases are related to rising drug costs, using new medical technology, incr...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Laura Motes

2018 Military Appreciation Day shows gratitude for all retirees

Air Force photograph by Laura Motes The 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation Day took place in Hangar 1210 with a B-1 Lancer on display for the event this year. Military retirees and their guests visited Hangar 1210 at Edwards Ai...
 
