Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

June 11, 2018
 

Air Force grounds B-1B Lancer fleet after emergency landing

AP

U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has grounded its B-1B Lancer fleet after one of the bombers made an emergency landing in Texas.

Gen. Robin Rand ordered the safety stand-down June 7. The Air Force says a safety investigation after the May 1 emergency landing found a problem with ejection seat components that caused the stand-down.

Air Force spokesman Maj. Ethan Stoker says there are 62 B-1Bs in the fleet stationed at bases including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Edwards Air Force Base in California, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, says they’re working on the issue closely with experts across the Air Force.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

New commander introduced at mission support group

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander (left), hands Col. Jeffry Hollman, the 412th Mission Support Group guidon during an assumption of command ceremony held June 4 at Clu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

KC-46 Pegasus returns to Edwards for flight tests

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula A KC-46A Pegasus test aircraft touched down at Edwards May 23 for another round of testing. The new aerial refueling aircraft is intended to start replacing the Air Force’s aging ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Two escape plane crash during test flight in California desert

A pilot and a passenger safely ejected before their single-engine turboprop crashed during a test flight June 4 in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, a spokesman for the plane’s developer said. Both occupants are OK after successfully deploying their parachutes before the GA10 aircraft crashed about 15 miles west of Edwards Air Force Base, according to...
 
Full Story »

 