June 11, 2018
 

New commander introduced at mission support group

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander (left), hands Col. Jeffry Hollman, the 412th Mission Support Group guidon during an assumption of command ceremony held June 4 at Club Muroc.

Col. Jeffry Hollman took the reins of the 412th Mission Support Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during an assumption of command ceremony held at Club Muroc June 4, 2018.

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.

As 412th MSG commander, Hollman will oversee mission support to more than 12,000 personnel assigned to the Air Force Test Center, 412th Test Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA’s Neil Armstrong Flight Research Center and 37 associate units on a 308,000 acre base. The group’s commander directs force protection, communications, civilian and military administration, supply transportation, fuels and deployment activities as well as morale, welfare and recreation services. He is also the liaison to the local school district, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Defense Commissary Agency.

Hollman will lead a workforce of more than 1,300 people.

He comes to Edwards after serving as the provost marshal at Headquarters, United States Forces, Japan, and division chief for security forces at Fifth Air Force, Directorate of Logistics and Engineering.

Col. George Tromba commanded the 412th MSG for the past two years before retiring last month.



 

