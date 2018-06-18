Corvias Foundation awards scholarship to student from Edwards AFB

Corvias Foundation, a private, charitable foundation and the charitable arm of Corvias, has been committed to supporting military families in the pursuit of higher education since 2006.

This year, Corvias Foundation has awarded a college scholarship of up to $50,000 to an outstanding student from Edwards Air Force Base as part of the 13th class of scholarship recipients.

Scholarship recipient, Zoexenita Mercado of Desert High School, has been active in the California Scholarship Federation, National Honor Society and School of Rock. Mercado aspires to be a surgeon and plans to attend the University of California, Davis.

The scholarships provide reliable, recurring financial assistance over each student’s four years of study, as well as a support network that is committed to their academic and professional growth. Students receive scholarships in the amount of up to $12,500 per year for four years to pursue a secondary education at colleges and universities around the country.

“Knowing that there’s money I can use to pay for college, the scholarship has become a driving factor for me to do a 110 percent more in college,” shared Mercado.

Corvias Foundation awarded the scholarships based on merit and need. Each student was required to respond to four questions that highlighted different aspects of their lives as students and as members of an active-duty military family. This fall, each student will be attending the four-year institution of their choice to pursue their academic careers.

“Each of these students, children of military service members, strive to give back like their parents but in their own ways,” said John Picerne, Foundation Founder. “Being able to support each of them means more to us than just writing a check, but also through ongoing academic support, mentoring, and internship opportunities.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded more than $7.6 million through 397 scholarships to military spouses and children at 13 different Army and Air Force installations. Among this year’s scholarship recipients are aspiring engineers, doctors, lawyers, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

The Foundation awarded 11 scholarships of up to $50,000 to children of active-duty service members stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California, Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Meade, Md., and Hurlburt Field, Fla.