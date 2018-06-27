Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

June 27, 2018
 

Edwards’ 416th FLTS changes hands

Tags:
Laura Motes
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Don Allen Air Force photograph by Don Allen

Col. Christopher Spinelli, 412th Operations Group commander (left), passes the 416th Flight Test Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Scott Fann during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2017, in Hangar 1207. Fann takes over the squadron from Lt. Col. Chris Keithley (right) who commanded the squadron for the past two years.

Col. Christopher Spinelli, 412th Operations Group commander, handed the 416th Flight Test Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Scott Fann during a change of command ceremony June 1 in Hangar 1207 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Fann takes over from Lt. Col. Chris Keithley.

Fann was previously the deputy commander of the 412th Operations Group, which conducts developmental test and evaluation of nearly every aircraft, including its associated weapons, in the Air Force inventory and several joint prototype aircraft.

As commander of the 416th FLTS, Fann oversees developmental test and evaluation at Edwards AFB for the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The squadron conducts program management, flight operations and test engineering for the Global Power Combined Test Force, overseeing the continuous modernization of the F-16. Additionally, the 416th FLTS provides training for other squadrons around the Air Force in high angle of attack departure recognition, avoidance and recoveries.

Fann attended the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and was an experimental test pilot and flight examiner in the F-16, Blocks 25-52.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Matt Williams

Harris expresses gratitude, reflects at final commander’s call

Air Force photograph by Matt Williams Maj. Gen. Davis Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, held a commander’s call at the base theater June 20, 2018. Maj. Gen. David Harris took the stage at the base theater for his final...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Agreement Allows Air Force to provide a boost to local school districts

Courtesy photograph A truckload of computers is prepared at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for delivery to a local school. The donation was possible because of an educational partnership agreement between the Air Force Test Ce...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

Meagher assumes command of 419th FLTS

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Col. Christopher Spinelli, 412th Operations Group commander (left), passes the 419th Flight Test Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Thomas Meagher during a change of command ceremony June 15, 2018,...
 
Full Story »

 