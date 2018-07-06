Desert Eagle – Edwards


July 6, 2018
 

Undergraduate students are taking part in an eight-week NASA airborne science program.

NASA photograph by Mega Schill

Mara Nutt, a geology student at Mills College in Oakland, Calif., connects empty canisters used to collect whole air samples onboard the NASA DC-8 at the Armstrong Flight Research Center. Students in SARP are divided into four groups that are each headed by a different university professor from universities around the country.
 

NASA photograph by Mega Schill

NSRC Instrumentation Engineer Dr. Steven Schill shows students the aircraft installation for a chilled mirror hygrometer, an instrument used to measure the water content of the atmosphere, at the Armstrong Flight Research Center. Schill is part of a team of engineers and scientists that run many different instruments onboard the DC-8 for the SARP flights.
 

NASA photograph by Mega Schill

Kasey Castello, an electrical engineering and computer systems engineering student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, and Dennis Finger, a molecular environmental Biology student at the University of California, Berkeley, feel NASA Armstrong Pilot Stu Broce’s flight suit as it inflates for a pressure check. Broce was preparing for a flight in the high-altitude ER-2 Earth resources aircraft.



 

Lockheed Martin illustration

NASA prepares to go public with quiet supersonic tech

ARMSTRONG FRC, Edwards, Calif. — Arriving 49,000 feet above the test site, higher than the airlines fly, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center test pilot Jim “Clue” Less shuts down his F/A-18’s afterburners moving just ...
 
eafb-F35a

Lightning brings fire

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Michael Jackson A F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., released AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles at QF-16 targ...
 
Air Force photograph by Don Allen

Edwards’ 416th FLTS changes hands

Air Force photograph by Don Allen Col. Christopher Spinelli, 412th Operations Group commander (left), passes the 416th Flight Test Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Scott Fann during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2017, in Hang...
 
