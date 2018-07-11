Desert tortoises up for adoption

The Edwards Air Force Base (Calif.) Desert Tortoise Adoption Program is looking for base residents to foster captive desert tortoises.

Members of the program say desert tortoises are low maintenance and make great pets.

Adoptions through the program are free and no prior knowledge of reptiles is needed as all caretaking instructions will be provided.

For more information, or to add your name to the waiting list, contact Environmental Management at 661-277-1417.

Desert Tortoise Factoids

* Captive desert tortoises have to remain in captivity throughout their lives.

* Since they can live 75 years, some individual animals have lived in Edwards housing since the 1970s.

* Desert tortoises are vegetarians and generally very low maintenance. Having a dog or cat does not prevent you from adopting a desert tortoise.

