Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 13, 2018
 

Total Force effort brings needed improvements in two-week’s time

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Civil engineer Airmen lay asphalt in front of Club Muroc as part of a complete repaving project. More than 80 Airmen from across the nation joined 412th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel to complete three large construction projects at Edwards.

More than 80 Airmen from across the nation joined the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to complete three large construction projects at Edwards.

The projects allowed the Airmen, mostly from Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard, to get hands-on training during their annual two-week-long drill while the 412th CES provided expertise and equipment.

The results are newly paved parking lots for Club Muroc, an underground drainage system by base housing, new gaskets installed in hangars and renovations to Bldg. 4906.

Senior Master Sgt. Rebeca Forgey, 446th Civil Engineer Squadron, Washington, was the project manager. She met Murray Westley, 412th CEG director, while she was attending an Airman Leadership School graduation here for one of her troops. After a short talk, her squadron got ready to take on the mission.

“Our squadron came for a site visit to make sure we knew what’s going on, meet the people, make sure we hit the ground with good morale,” said Forgey. “There were other teams within AFRC that were picked to come out here and work different times of the year to do these jobs, but it was kind of spread out and we found out [412th Civil Engineer Squadron] really wanted Club Muroc’s parking lot done and the only way to do that was to combine all the teams together, so we put out an AFRC-wide call.”

Air Force photograph by Laura Motes Air Force photograph by Laura Motes

Civil engineer Airmen with the help of 412th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel install an underground drainage system by Kincheloe Ave. near base housing.

Forgey called AFRC headquarters and said the Edwards project was a much larger scope than her squadron could provide and asked for volunteers, who stepped up right away.

She added that 81 civil engineer Airmen is a lot to have at one time, but because Edwards is large and the projects were spread out, they managed to get a lot done in a small amount of time.

In addition to repaving the parking lots at Club Muroc, the CE Airmen also relocated an electrical line underground beneath the main parking lot.

The underground drainage system project took place near Kincheloe Ave. by base housing.

“The (previous) open drainage had lots of issues with it filling up with debris and causing backfill and flooding so we cleared it out and put in 27-inch piping and then covered it so it will be underground. It should help with the debris build-up in there,” Forgey said.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Civil engineer Airmen lay asphalt in front of Club Muroc as part of a complete repaving project. More than 80 Airmen from across the nation joined 412th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel to complete three large construction projects at Edwards.

Another team worked on renovating 412th Civil Engineer Group’s Bldg. 4906 where they did reframing of office spaces and walls, electrical work and all the plumbing was completely renovated, according to Forgey.

In total, eight Air Force civil engineer squadrons banded together with Edwards CE personnel to complete the projects in two weeks.

The units involved were:
446th Civil Engineer Squadron, Washington Air National Guard
482nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla.
439th Civil Engineer Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass.
820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE), Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (active duty)
512th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, Del.
203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE), Va.
434th Civil Engineer Squadron, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind.
201st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE), Penn.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Blake becomes new commandant at U.S.A.F. Test Pilot School

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander (left), and new U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School commandant, Col. Ryan Blake, pose with the school’s guidon during a change of comman...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-tortoise1

Desert tortoises up for adoption

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit The Edwards Air Force Base (Calif.) Desert Tortoise Adoption Program is looking for base residents to foster captive desert tortoises. Members of the program say desert tortoises are low ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Air Force photograph by Laura Motes

Thousands celebrate Independence Day at Summer Bash 2018

Air Force photograph by Laura Motes Fireworks light up the sky at the Summer Bash at Wings Field, July 4. Patriotic music such as the Air Force Song and the Star Spangled Banner accompanied the 20-minute show. This year’s...
 
Full Story »

 