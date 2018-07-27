Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 27, 2018
 

Annual Civ-Mil barbecue welcomes new commander

eafb-civmil

Courtesy photograph by Kane Wickham

Newly installed 412th Test Wing commander, Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, speaks at the 29th Annual Edwards Air Force Base Civilian-Military Support Group barbecue at the Hacienda Lane Ranch in Palmdale, Calif., July 20. More than 100 people from throughout the Antelope Valley, to include U.S. Congressman Steve Knight, and Team Edwards attended the event to show their support for an organization dedicated to supporting the quality of life on base.

Edwards Civ-Mil was first established in 1989 in response to the Base Realignment Closure Commission’s determination to close bases all over the country and world. Today, the Edwards AFB Civilian-Military Support Group exists to create a support association between civic leaders and military personnel at Edwards AFB.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
afmc-cc-retire

Air Force announces retirement of Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski

Air Force officials announced July 26 that Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, will retire in September. Pawlikowski, the third female Air Force general offi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Edwards airman dies in accident

A U.S. Air Force Airman based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has died as a result of a traffic accident near Victorville, Calif., July 25. Tech. Sgt. Justin Elledge, 33, was assigned to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rocket Lab at Edwards. He served as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the fabrication shop...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Sun-powered cars show off STEM students’ ingenuity

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit The Solar Falcon Race Team from Palmdale High School was one of 26 teams participating in the annual Solar Car Challenge, which had its finale at the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Cal...
 
Full Story »

 