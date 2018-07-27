Team Edwards learns about higher education opportunities

Dozens of colleges and university representatives packed Club Muroc’s Alliance Ballroom at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to talk to Team Edwards members about what they have to offer in the way of degrees, certificates and continued education.

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Edwards Education Center sponsored its annual Education Fair July 24. The fair brings colleges from all over the country to base so that Airmen, civilians and contractors can simply drive to the club and learn about education opportunities available to them.

For base personnel who were unable to attend, Edwards Education Office counselors and staff are available to assist military and civilians with education counseling, professional military education, tuition assistance, academic advisement, enrollment and civilian developmental education programs. Tuition assistance may also be available to select government civilian employees.

For more information on how you can continue your education, contact the Edwards Education Office at 661-277-2713.