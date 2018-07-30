Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 30, 2018
 

Edwards airman dies in accident

Written by: tomlear
More articles by »

A U.S. Air Force Airman based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has died as a result of a traffic accident near Victorville, Calif., July 25.

Tech. Sgt. Justin Elledge, 33, was assigned to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rocket Lab at Edwards. He served as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the fabrication shop and had been at Edwards for almost two years. He served 15 years total in the Air Force.

“Technical Sergeant Elledge inspired and motivated the entire lab,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan McCall, AFRL Rocket Lab commander.
The accident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m.

“We are all deeply saddened by his loss,” said Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, AFRL commander. Elledge is survived by his wife and three children.

“Team Edwards grieves alongside our AFRL teammates and is already fully engaged in supporting their every need,” said Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert III, 412th Test Wing commander and Edwards AFB base commander.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
afmc-cc-retire

Air Force announces retirement of Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski

Air Force officials announced July 26 that Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, will retire in September. Pawlikowski, the third female Air Force general offi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Sun-powered cars show off STEM students’ ingenuity

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit The Solar Falcon Race Team from Palmdale High School was one of 26 teams participating in the annual Solar Car Challenge, which had its finale at the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Cal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Team Edwards learns about higher education opportunities

Dozens of colleges and university representatives packed Club Muroc’s Alliance Ballroom at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to talk to Team Edwards members about what they have to offer in the way of degrees, certificates and continued education. The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Edwards Education Center sponsored its annual Education Fair July 24. The fair brings...
 
Full Story »

 