Edwards airman dies in accident

A U.S. Air Force Airman based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has died as a result of a traffic accident near Victorville, Calif., July 25.

Tech. Sgt. Justin Elledge, 33, was assigned to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rocket Lab at Edwards. He served as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the fabrication shop and had been at Edwards for almost two years. He served 15 years total in the Air Force.

“Technical Sergeant Elledge inspired and motivated the entire lab,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan McCall, AFRL Rocket Lab commander.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m.

“We are all deeply saddened by his loss,” said Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, AFRL commander. Elledge is survived by his wife and three children.

“Team Edwards grieves alongside our AFRL teammates and is already fully engaged in supporting their every need,” said Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert III, 412th Test Wing commander and Edwards AFB base commander.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.