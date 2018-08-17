Base students return to school Aug. 20

School students at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., return to the classroom Aug. 20.

Base leaders want to remind Team Edwards to obey posted speed limits and watch out for children walking to and from school.

Traffic enforcement measures will be increased for this school year to include speed indicator signs and increased patrolling by the 412th Security Forces Squadron.

Motorists are also reminded that they are required to yield to pedestrians crossing at designated crosswalks while on military installations as well



