TW announces 2018 second quarter awardees

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its 2018 second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater in conjunction with a commander’s call Aug. 23.
Top performers were announced and brought up on stage in front of a cheering audience to be handed their award by Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief.
This quarter’s ceremony theme was soccer so all winners got a chance to kick a ball into a goal as the packed theater cheered.
Congratulations to all award winners.
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Samantha Phillips
412th Medical Group
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Christian Fountain
412th Operations Group
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Elie Pean
412th Mission Support Group
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Spurgeon
412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Christopher Campbell
412th OG
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class June Lee
412th MDG
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Luis Rivera
412th Maintenance Group
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Hannah Dahlgren
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Erik Potter
412th Civil Engineer Group
Staff/Technician of the Quarter
Sarah Ward
412th MXG
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
Jessica Helms-Jefferson
412th Civil Engineering Group
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Jessica Fountain
412th OG
Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Robert Miller
412th MXG
Program Manager of the Quarter
Henry Hoffman
412th Test Wing
Team of the Quarter
412th Test Wing Chaplain Corps
Volunteer of the Quarter
Maj. Kevin Hooker
412th MDG
Innovator of the Quarter
Daniel Hairabedian
412th TENG
Innovation Team of the Quarter
Range Innovation Labs Team
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Jessica Hartwick
412th MXG