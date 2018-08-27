TW announces 2018 second quarter awardees

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its 2018 second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater in conjunction with a commander’s call Aug. 23.

Top performers were announced and brought up on stage in front of a cheering audience to be handed their award by Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief.

This quarter’s ceremony theme was soccer so all winners got a chance to kick a ball into a goal as the packed theater cheered.

Congratulations to all award winners.



Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman Samantha Phillips

412th Medical Group



NCO of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Christian Fountain

412th Operations Group



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Elie Pean

412th Mission Support Group



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Spurgeon

412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. Christopher Campbell

412th OG



Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class June Lee

412th MDG



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Senior Airman Luis Rivera

412th Maintenance Group



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

Hannah Dahlgren

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Erik Potter

412th Civil Engineer Group



Staff/Technician of the Quarter

Sarah Ward

412th MXG



Trades and Labor of the Quarter

Jessica Helms-Jefferson

412th Civil Engineering Group



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Jessica Fountain

412th OG



Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

Robert Miller

412th MXG



Program Manager of the Quarter

Henry Hoffman

412th Test Wing



Team of the Quarter

412th Test Wing Chaplain Corps



Volunteer of the Quarter

Maj. Kevin Hooker

412th MDG



Innovator of the Quarter

Daniel Hairabedian

412th TENG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

Range Innovation Labs Team



Safety Well Done of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Jessica Hartwick

412th MXG