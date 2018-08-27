Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

August 27, 2018
 

TW announces 2018 second quarter awardees

Air Force photograph by Matt Williams Air Force photograph by Matt Williams

Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Spurgeon kicks a soccer ball into a portable goal during a 412th Test Wing commander’s call and second quarter awards ceremony held in the base theater Aug. 23, 2018.

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its 2018 second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater in conjunction with a commander’s call Aug. 23.

Top performers were announced and brought up on stage in front of a cheering audience to be handed their award by Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief.

This quarter’s ceremony theme was soccer so all winners got a chance to kick a ball into a goal as the packed theater cheered.

Congratulations to all award winners.
                                                                                           
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Samantha Phillips
412th Medical Group
 
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Christian Fountain
412th Operations Group
 
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Elie Pean
412th Mission Support Group
 
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Spurgeon
412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office
 
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Christopher Campbell
412th OG
 
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class June Lee
412th MDG
 
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Luis Rivera
412th Maintenance Group
 
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Hannah Dahlgren
412th Electronic Warfare Group
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Erik Potter
412th Civil Engineer Group
 
Staff/Technician of the Quarter
Sarah Ward
412th MXG
 
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
Jessica Helms-Jefferson
412th Civil Engineering Group
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Jessica Fountain
412th OG
 
Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Robert Miller
412th MXG
 
Program Manager of the Quarter
Henry Hoffman
412th Test Wing
 
Team of the Quarter
412th Test Wing Chaplain Corps
 
Volunteer of the Quarter
Maj. Kevin Hooker
412th MDG
 
Innovator of the Quarter
Daniel Hairabedian
412th TENG
 
Innovation Team of the Quarter
Range Innovation Labs Team
 
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Jessica Hartwick
412th MXG



 

