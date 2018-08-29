Golf pro Aronsson swings by Muroc Lake Golf Course

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Air Force retiree Lawrence Davis receives golfing tips from professional golfer Molly Aronsson, during a golf clinic at Muroc Lake Golf Course on Edwards Air Force Base Aug. 24.
Professional golfer Molly Aronsson swung by Muroc Lake Golf Course at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and conducted some one-on-one lessons Aug. 24-25, 2018.
Aronsson plays on the Symetra Tour, which is the official developmental tour for the Ladies Professional Golf Association. She played college golf at the University of Washington.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Air Force retiree Henry Ponce receives golfing tips from professional golfer Molly Aronsson during a golf clinic at Muroc Lake Golf Course on Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 24.
Aronsson came out to Edwards for two days as part of Air Force Services Activity’s “Recharge for Resiliency” Golf Player Development Program, which is assisted by the LPGA.
For tee times and lesson information at the golf course, call 661-275-PUTT.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Robert Salazar receives golfing tips from professional golfer Molly Aronsson during a golf clinic at Muroc Lake Golf Course on Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 24.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Air Force spouse Melanie Reagan (right) receives basic golfing instruction such as proper club grip from professional golfer Molly Aronsson during a clinic at Muroc Lake Golf Course on Edwards Air Force Base, Aug. 24.