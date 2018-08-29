Golf pro Aronsson swings by Muroc Lake Golf Course

Professional golfer Molly Aronsson swung by Muroc Lake Golf Course at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and conducted some one-on-one lessons Aug. 24-25, 2018.

Aronsson plays on the Symetra Tour, which is the official developmental tour for the Ladies Professional Golf Association. She played college golf at the University of Washington.

Aronsson came out to Edwards for two days as part of Air Force Services Activity’s “Recharge for Resiliency” Golf Player Development Program, which is assisted by the LPGA.

For tee times and lesson information at the golf course, call 661-275-PUTT.

