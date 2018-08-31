Attendees get info, prizes at Women’s Equality Day gathering

Women’s Equality Day was celebrated across the country last Sunday [Aug. 25] with the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community getting a head start to the commemorative weekend.

The 412th Test Wing and NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center hosted an informative social event in observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 24 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. Guest volunteers gave presentations on topics such as the history of women’s suffrage and notable women in U.S. history.

In between presentations, attendees played Bingo to win prizes.

According to the National Women’s History Project, Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted the right to vote to women. The amendment was first introduced in 1878. In 1971, the U.S. Congress designated August 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

