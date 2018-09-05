Desert Eagle – Edwards


Sports

September 5, 2018
 

Edwards Airman is pitch perfect

eafb-jethawks1

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airman 1st Class Ikraam Khondaker, 412th Communications Squadron, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Lancaster JetHawks game Aug. 30. Khondaker delivered a strike to JetHawks mascot Kaboom, who was the catcher for the throw. The Edwards Airman was invited to the ballpark as part of an Edwards AFB and fan appreciation night. Khondaker was chosen for being an outstanding Airman and for being the youngest Air Force member assigned to Edwards AFB. He is also a Lancaster, Calif., native. The Lancaster JetHawks are a Class A Advanced minor league team for Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies. The game was the final regular season game for the team.
 

eafb-jethawks2

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Wastewater plant ensures water doesn’t go to waste

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Members of the 412th Civil Engineering Group give a tour of the Edwards Wastewater Treatment Plant to Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, Sept. 4. Part of being the ne...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
rugby

Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship

Navy photograph by PO2 Tyler Caswell Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Freeman of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., applies a stiff arm to a Marine Corps rugby player during a drive at the Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship in Gl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

September is National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness month occurs every September and was created to educate communities on different types of disasters. It is important for everyone to know what to do before, during and after a disaster. At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., we are under constant threat from several hazards and being prepared can save you and your...
 
Full Story »

 