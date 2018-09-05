Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

September 5, 2018
 

September is National Preparedness Month

Daven Solis
Edwards AFB, Calif.

eafb-be-ready
National Preparedness month occurs every September and was created to educate communities on different types of disasters.

It is important for everyone to know what to do before, during and after a disaster.

At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., we are under constant threat from several hazards and being prepared can save you and your family stress, time, money and even their lives. Do not procrastinate your disaster plans. Get a kit! Make a plan! Be prepared!

Next month the Emergency Management Flight will be at various locations providing vital information on how you can and your family can be prepared for any type of disaster.
 
Things you can do to prepare:
•             Create an emergency kit.
•             Have a family emergency plan.
•             Practice your family emergency plan.
•             Include an emergency kit in your vehicle for when disaster strike away from home.
•             Stay informed by having a NOAA weather radio.
•             Develop and utilize a family communication plan.
•             Keep your important documents together.
 
Places you may see your EAFB Emergency Management Flight include the Exchange at these times:
•             Sept. 4 and 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•             Sept. 11-13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•             Sept. 19-20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
•             Sept. 25-27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
 
Come meet your Emergency Management Flight, Eddie Be Ready Bee and check out the mobile command center. There will be a game, prizes, pamphlets and handouts for those who are interested.

As always, visit https://www.beready.af.mil/ for tips on disaster preparedness.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Wastewater plant ensures water doesn’t go to waste

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Members of the 412th Civil Engineering Group give a tour of the Edwards Wastewater Treatment Plant to Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, Sept. 4. Part of being the ne...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
rugby

Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship

Navy photograph by PO2 Tyler Caswell Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Freeman of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., applies a stiff arm to a Marine Corps rugby player during a drive at the Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship in Gl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
eafb-jethawks1

Edwards Airman is pitch perfect

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Airman 1st Class Ikraam Khondaker, 412th Communications Squadron, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Lancaster JetHawks game Aug. 30. Khondaker delivered a strike to JetHawks ...
 
Full Story »

 