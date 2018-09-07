Desert Eagle – Edwards


September 7, 2018
 

Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship

Navy photograph by PO2 Tyler Caswell

Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Freeman of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., applies a stiff arm to a Marine Corps rugby player during a drive at the Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship in Glendale, Colo. U.S. military rugby players from all services compete at 2018 Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship at Infinity Park, home of Rugbytown USA (Glendale, Colo.), Aug. 24-26, 2018. All Five Service branches are represented individually to compete in the 7th annual head-to-head competition. Army captured their sixth straight Armed Forces Rugby 7’s Championship with a 12-7 win over the Air Force on Aug. 25.



 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Wastewater plant ensures water doesn’t go to waste

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Members of the 412th Civil Engineering Group give a tour of the Edwards Wastewater Treatment Plant to Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, Sept. 4. Part of being the ne...
 
September is National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness month occurs every September and was created to educate communities on different types of disasters. It is important for everyone to know what to do before, during and after a disaster. At Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., we are under constant threat from several hazards and being prepared can save you and your...
 
eafb-jethawks1

Edwards Airman is pitch perfect

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Airman 1st Class Ikraam Khondaker, 412th Communications Squadron, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Lancaster JetHawks game Aug. 30. Khondaker delivered a strike to JetHawks ...
 
