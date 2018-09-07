Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Freeman of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., applies a stiff arm to a Marine Corps rugby player during a drive at the Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship in Glendale, Colo. U.S. military rugby players from all services compete at 2018 Armed Forces Rugby Sevens Championship at Infinity Park, home of Rugbytown USA (Glendale, Colo.), Aug. 24-26, 2018. All Five Service branches are represented individually to compete in the 7th annual head-to-head competition. Army captured their sixth straight Armed Forces Rugby 7’s Championship with a 12-7 win over the Air Force on Aug. 25.
Sports
September 7, 2018