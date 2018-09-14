Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

September 14, 2018
 

Edwards NCO steps up to next rank

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong

Staff Sgt. Delores Otte (center), 412th Medical Support Squadron, poses for a photo with her technical sergeant promotion certificate along with Lt. Col. Neva Vanderschaegen, 412th MDSS commander, and Tech. Sgt. Rhonda Russell, 412th MDSS Pharmacy technician. Otte was promoted through the Stripes for Exceptional Performance program, which recognizes and promotes outstanding Airmen.

Staff Sgt. Delores Otte from the 412th Medical Support Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received a big surprise Sept. 10 as Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief, joined 412th Medical Support Squadron staff to present her with a certificate promoting her to the rank of technical sergeant.

Otte was promoted through the Stripes for Exceptional Performance program, which recognizes and promotes outstanding Airmen ahead of their regular promotion cycle.

“Competing against all of the staff sergeants on Edwards, then competing against all of the staff sergeants in the Air Force Test Center, she was rated number one by all of the command chiefs,” Jones said. “She’s my hero and a leader amongst her peers. I’m glad we have her on Team Edwards  as she continues to provided capabilities for the warfighter.”

Airmen can be STEP promoted to the ranks of staff sergeant through master sergeant. Performance packages are drafted by leadership when they recognize a member’s exceptional performance and ability to perform at the next rank.

Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander (far left), and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief (far right), join 412th Medical Support Squadron staff for a photo after Staff Sgt. Delores Otte was presented with a promotion certificate to technical sergeant Sept. 10. Otte was promoted through the Stripes for Exceptional Performance program, which recognizes and promotes outstanding Airmen.

“A STEP promotion is a huge, once-in-a-career accomplishment,” said Jones. “You’re more likely to win the lottery or be struck by lightning then to be or witness a STEP promotion.”

Otte serves as the Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight chief for the 412th MDSS.

“Tech. Sergeant Otte epitomizes what it means to be an NCO in the Air Force,” said Tech. Sgt. Rhonda Russell, 412th MDSS superintendent. “She has a genuine concern for her people and is constantly searching for situations that push her out of her comfort zone in order to grow and develop. She knows what it means to be innovative at every level, to collaborate across the squadron and lead teams to success! We are very proud of her accomplishments and I am excited to see where she goes in the future.”



 

