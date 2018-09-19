Powerlifters muscle up during competition



Competitive powerlifters participated in a powerlifting competition at Rosburg Fitness Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018.

The competitors competed in three events: the bench press, squat and dead lift. The competitor with the highest combined weight lifted was crowned the winner of the tournament.

Anyone interested to compete in the next powerlifting tournament may contact Kenneth Ballard, Fitness Program Manager, at 661-527-8480.

