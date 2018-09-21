Desert Eagle – Edwards


September 21, 2018
 

Edwards personnel celebrate Air Force birthday with 5k run

Capt. Brian Peterson, 452nd Flight Test Squadron, crosses the finish line during the Air Force Birthday 5k Run at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018. Peterson finished the race in first place, over all.

Local Airmen, their family members and base civilians participated in the Air Force Birthday 5k Run at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018.

The top three finishers were:
1.       Capt. Brian Peterson, 452nd Flight Test Squadron
2.       Maj. Brian Campion, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group
3.       Matt Hinton, 412th Civil Engineer Group
 

Participants take their first strides during Air Force Birthday 5k Run at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018. The route took runners from the Youth Center parking lot through the desert, around the museum and back again.

 

Maj. Brian Campion, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group, crosses the finish line during the Air Force Birthday 5k Run at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018. Campion finished the race in second place, over all.

 

Matt Hinton, 412th Civil Engineer Group, crosses the finish line during the Air Force Birthday 5k Run at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018. Hinton finished the race in third place, over all.



 

