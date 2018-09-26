Desert Eagle – Edwards


Gathering of Eagles event slated for Oct. 13

The Flight Test Historical Foundation will host a Gathering of Eagles event Oct. 13, 2018.

This year’s event is titled “2018 Gathering of Eagles Breaking Barriers, Expanding Horizons — Celebrating the Women of Flight Test.”

The event will take place in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Calif. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion and an auction of unique aviation memorabilia. Presentations of the C. Gordon Fullerton Memorial Scholarship and William J.”Pete” Knight Scholarship will also be held.

The general public is invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at the foundation website athttp://www.afftcmuseum.org/ (under News and Events) and through their Facebook page at AFFTMuseum.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards AFB and Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale, Calif. Money will be used for repair and restoration of aircraft in the museum’s inventory as well as constructing a new state-of-the-art museum and aerospace STEM education center outside the West Gate of the base to make it accessible to the general public.

Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander, will moderate a panel discussion while U.S Air Force Test Pilot School’s chief test pilot, Bill Gray, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The 2018 Eagles to be honored are:

  • Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, U.S. Air Force, member of the Senior Executive Service
  • Dr. Sandy Miarecki, U.S. Air Force Academy, and retired lieutenant colonel.
  • Kelly Latimer, Virgin Galactic; retired lieutenant colonel.
  • Cynthia Bixby, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
  • Laurie Grindle, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
  • Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes, aviation pioneer (posthumously)
  • For more information, visit www.flighttestmuseum.org or contact foundation general manager Danny Bazzell at 661-916-3309.

Editor’s note: The Flight Test Historical Foundation is a private organization. It is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no government status.



 

