September 28, 2018
 

New mobile app puts Edwards at Airmen’s fingertips

Giancarlo Casem
Edwards AFB, Calif.

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing, announced the launch of the new Edwards Air Force Base mobile app, Sept. 26, 2018.

“I am excited to announce a new, innovative capability of communication for Edwards AFB! Introducing our new mobile app for smartphones, available for both the Apple and Android platforms,” Teichert said. “Never before has Team Edwards had such capability at their fingertips to get and receive base-related information.”

One of the key features is called the “Dragon’s Lair.”

Dragon’s Lair allows users to “anonymously talk directly to me with questions and concerns and see responses, as well as get the latest information about our 116-Day Innovation Blitz, and much more,” Teichert said.

Other key features include:
* Receive push notifications/alerts
* Press to dial emergency help
* Base information for newcomers: a list of dining facilities, youth programs and schools, shopping and services, the helping agencies and more
* Telephone directory containing frequently called numbers on base that users can simply press to dial
* “Follow Us” link for the latest news, social media and calendar of events

“Please go out and get our mobile app, and let us know what you think,” Teichert said. “And, be sure to keep your innovative ideas coming forward.”

The mobile app is available now on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for Apple iPhones. Search for “Edwards Air Force Base” to locate and download the app.



 

