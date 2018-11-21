FSS Thanksgiving week holiday hours

The 412th Force Support Squadron has released its Thanksgiving holiday hours for the week.

Thursday, Nov. 22

All 412th Force Support Squadron facilities will be CLOSED except the following:

Aero Club is flying sunrise to sunset (office closed).

High Desert Inn, Joshua Tree Dining Facility:

Breakfast: 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Holiday Meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holiday Meal: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Midnight Meal: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Club Muroc (Open for Thanksgiving Buffet only)

Rosburg Fitness Center (Open for 24/7 access ID holders only)

Friday, Nov. 23

All 412th FSS facilities will be OPEN except the following:

Child Development Center

Youth Programs

School Age Program

Airman and Family Readiness Center

Club Muroc

Outdoor Recreation

Sandbagger Grill

Military Personnel Flight and CAC/DEERS

Base Library

NAF Human Resources Office

Rosburg Fitness Center (manned only from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Aero Club (office closed; flying available sunrise to sunset)

Saturday, Nov. 24

The Base Library will be closed; all other FSS facilities will be operating under normal business hours.

Please note: Sandbagger Grill will be closed Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 due to flooring installation.