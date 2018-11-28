Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

November 28, 2018
 

Innovation: Global Hawk testers raise their hand

Tags:
Carlie Mensen
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Bobbi Zapka Air Force photograph by Bobbi Zapka

A European version of the Global Hawk flies over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

At the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., commander’s call Nov. 1, Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert stated that “Innovation is an Airmen, at any level, raising their hand to say, ‘I’ve got a better way to do business.’”

The 452nd Flight Test Squadron is currently in the process of challenging the way the base performs flight test.

Originally, remotely piloted aircraft used the same control rooms as traditional aircraft, but new technology brings new opportunities.

Realizing the physical distance between the control room and the flight crew restricted communication, Maj. James Gresham and Capt. Evan Glowiak raised their hands. They developed an in-depth concept for future operations and a deployment plan to co-locate the Global Hawk control rooms directly behind the Global Hawk’s new mission control station cockpit upgrade.

The MCS is the RPA equivalent to a cockpit in traditional, manned aircraft.

The Global Hawk’s new MCS offers new technology. Not only does it have an updated user interface, it can also control two aircraft at the same time. It is predicted that the ability to directly observe cockpit conditions with the ability for the test director to physically walk into the MCS and communicate face-to-face will help mitigate technical risks while improving the quality of flight test data.

While future flight tests with the co-located control rooms and MCS will tell if the relocation was a success, the willingness to raise your hand to initiate this type of change is what the 412th Test Wing commander is encouraging to build a “culture of innovation.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Career adviser helps Airmen plot career roadmap

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Master Sgt. Jason Greenwell, Career Assistance Adviser, and Senior Airman Jacob Minter, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, discuss possible career options at Edwards Air Force Base, Cal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
eafb-tgiving-general

Happy Thanksgiving from TW commander

412th Test Wing Team, Thanksgiving is upon us, and it provides a great opportunity for each of us to reflect upon the many things for which we have to be thankful.  It is also a day to reflect on how fortunate we are as a nati...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

FSS Thanksgiving week holiday hours

The 412th Force Support Squadron has released its Thanksgiving holiday hours for the week. Thursday, Nov. 22 All 412th Force Support Squadron facilities will be CLOSED except the following: Aero Club is flying sunrise to sunset (office closed). High Desert Inn, Joshua Tree Dining Facility: Breakfast:  6 a.m.-8 a.m. Holiday Meal:  11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday...
 
Full Story »

 