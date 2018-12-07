Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

December 7, 2018
 

KC-46 completes Phase II receiver testing

eafb-tanker

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Michael Jackson

A KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft connects with an F-15 Strike Eagle test aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., last month. The flight test was part of KC-46 Phase II receiver certification testing, which has been completed according to a Boeing company statement Dec. 3. 2018.

The 418th Flight Test Squadron conducted the tests with the F-15 at Edwards. Although Edwards has almost every aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory for flight testing and systems upgrades, the base does not have F-15s, so the 40th Flight Test Squadron from Eglin lent a hand for KC-46A receiver certification tests.

The KC-46A Pegasus is intended to start replacing the Air Force’s aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps as well as allied nation aircraft.



 

