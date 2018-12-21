Desert Eagle – Edwards


412th Test Wing commander holiday message

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert III 412th Test Wing commander,
Edwards AFB, Calif.

Team,
As we head into the holiday season, I want to thank you for your selfless dedication and commitment to one another and to the war fighter. You are the reason for our greatness and I am humbled to work alongside of you. 

We follow a proud legacy and an unfailing dedication to our nation and to the cause of freedom. Please take a moment to consider the Battle of Trenton that took place 242 years ago. On that late December day in New Jersey, the initiative, bravery, resilience, and dedication of our predecessors kept the flame of freedom alive. Similarly, please take a moment to consider the hardships endured the following year at Valley Forge that again kept the flame of freedom alive and glowing bright. Your efforts today do the same for our nation, as we strive together to shape and mold America’s arsenal.

Take this time to celebrate, reflect, recharge, and prepare for the busy year ahead. Let us also keep our deployed service members and their families in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to their safe return from deployment.  Until they rejoin us back at home, I encourage you to reach out to them and their families and wish them a happy holiday season. I also recognize that this season can be difficult for some. So, be a good Wingman and stay connected with your fellow Airmen.

Again, thank you all for your hard work and commitment to the mission and to the team here at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe. Return from your travels and celebrations safely. 

Team Teichert wishes you a joyous holiday season, a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!



 

