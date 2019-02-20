Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

February 20, 2019
 

Pegasus connects with fifth-generation fighter

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

A KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker from the 418th Flight Test Squadron connects with an F-35 Lightning II from the 461st Flight Test Squadron Jan. 22 during a test sortie over California. It is the first time the new aerial tanker connected with a fifth-generation fighter.

The 418th FLTS mat Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is overseeing Phase III testing of the Pegasus, which is a 15-month period where the Air Force will certify fleet aircraft to refuel or be refueled by the KC-46.

The squadron’s continued testing on the KC-46A Pegasus program informed the decision for the Air Force officially accepting the next generation tanker Jan. 10, marking a major milestone for the program and allowing Airmen to begin operational testing and flight training.

The KC-46A is intended to start replacing the Air Force’s aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps as well as allied nation aircraft.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
DoD

Military Saves Week begins Feb. 25

Military Saves Week runs Feb 25-March 1. Take the Pledge: https://militarysaves.org/for-savers/savings-tools-and-resources/take-the-pledge. Volunteers can pledge to save for retirement, college fund, PCS or a vacation. Classes will be held at Edwards during Military Saves Week with food being provided during all classes. Call 661-277-0723 to sign up today. Class schedule: * Feb. 25: noon-1 p.m....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Annual award winners meet Captain Marvel

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit The 2018 412th Test Wing Annual Award winners pose for a photo with Brie Larson in Bldg. 1600 Feb. 20. Larson plays the title character in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

AFMC announces 2018 Logistics Readiness Award nominees

Air Force Materiel Command nominees for the 2018 Air Force Logistics Readiness Individual and Unit Awards were announced by Maj. Gen. Allan Day, AFMC Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration. A member of Team Edwards from the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron is one of the nominees. Winners from each category below...
 
Full Story »

 