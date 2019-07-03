Independence Day message from Air Force leaders

Fellow Airmen,

Our forefathers made a bold and courageous move 243 years ago to declare independence and establish a new nation — liberty remains the most powerful force anywhere in the world today.



That same bold and courageous spirit put man on the moon 50 years ago. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and two Air Force Airmen, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, crewed the famous Apollo 11 moon landing mission that produced those famous words we all know “… one giant leap for mankind.”

As our nation marks these two significant events in history, know that we hold you close in our hearts and minds. You make bold and courageous moves every day to protect the freedoms we celebrate.

We are honored to serve beside you and wish you and your families a happy and safe Independence Day.



Matthew P. Donovan, Acting Secretary of the Air Force

Gen. David L. Goldfien, Air Force Chief of Staff

Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force