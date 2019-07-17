412th Test Wing Command Chief unleashes ‘We Are Test’ podcast series

The podcast series titled “We Are Test” is designed to highlight various topics within the world of Test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Other episodes will also highlight Airmen around the base and feature their different career fields.

The first episode featured Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander. The command duo discussed a recent trip the pair undertook to the Silicon Valley area of Northern California. Teichert explained the reason why he wanted the command chief, as well as other “innovation-minded” individuals, to visit the area.

“Two primary reasons I wanted to go. The first one was to find opportunities to collaborate so that we could get to know some of the players … I wanted them to get to know us, and for us to find ways to actively and productively collaborate on opportunities for innovation and to move the mission forward,” Teichert said. “The second reason I wanted us to go, was to provide us the context of seeing some of these cutting-edge organizations in their element. So that we can take away some processes, practices or mind sets from them to apply actively back here at Edwards.”



