AFMC commander to host online town hall

Air Force Materiel Command commander, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., will host a command-wide online town hall Aug. 8 at 1 p.m., EDT (10 a.m., PDT).

The town hall will stream live on the AFMC Facebook page with opportunities for participants from across the command footprint to submit questions to the commander both prior to and during the event for response on topics of interest and concern. The full video will be available online following the event for viewing by those unable to watch live.

Since AFMC teams are located across the country, this town hall provides the opportunity to reach more Airmen and to hear the diverse questions and concerns from across the command.

AFMC personnel can submit questions prior to the town hall on the event page on Facebook or through the direct link available on the homepage of the AFMC website. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until Aug. 5. Questions submitted during the event will be answered subject to time limitations.

Commanders are encouraged to provide opportunities for group viewing of the town hall at center and wing locations to minimize the network impacts. Personnel at AFMC headquarters can attend viewings in the Sarris Auditorium, Bldg. 262 Room C209, or in the Bldg. 262 Situation Room.

Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs team at AFMC.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.