Spouse employment fair brings business organizations to Edwards

Team Edwards members, family members and friends attended the Spouse Employment Job Fair at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019.

The event drew more than 30 employers, which ranged from local businesses as well organizations on-base.

“We have employers from all over; off-base, on-base and they’re really excited about hiring our military spouses,” said Stefanie Warner, an on-base career consultant who helped facilitate the event.

She said one of the goals of the job fair is to expose hiring managers and representatives to members of the base population. She encourages job seekers to network and to seek out assistance from base organizations to prepare them for the job hunt.

Warner was a military child and cites memories of her childhood as a way to put into perspective how important these job fairs are.

“I grew up in the military; my mother was a military spouse and I saw her go from base to base looking for jobs,” Warner said. “I think it’s important for us to support our military spouses and get them employed.”

For a current Edwards Team member, it was also beneficial for Arman Johnson to network with potential employers.

“I was fortunate to be in the Air Force Reserve, which allowed me to work here at Edwards as a civilian and I’m taking that education I received from the Reserves and that experience from the civilian side and narrow in on a career,” Johnson said.

Like many of the fair-goers, Johnson came prepared with a resume and took full advantage of meeting with hiring managers.

Another job seeker, Breanna Templeton, was impressed by the turnout of more than 30 employers. She said she felt encouraged by the progressiveness of the local community to link businesses with potential employees.

“People in this community are very close to each other and let one another know what’s going on,” Templeton said. “To see the community work together and bring an event like this where people can find the job opportunities and grow in whatever they’re looking for; it is very nice to see that they’re doing this.”