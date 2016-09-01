The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Commentary

September 1, 2016
 

Calling all millennials: Fight for your reputation

Story and graphic by Senior Airman CHIP PONS
Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, RANDOLPH, Texas
As the debate over a massive generational gap within the military becomes more prevalent, members within different generational groups should pause and consider what each contributes to mission success, rather than what makes one better than the other.

Yes, I am technically a millennial; however, I am so much more, and I do not take pride in being associated with the negative stigmas of my youth. I am a husband, son and friend. I have faced obstacles and setbacks unique to me. I have loved, grieved, failed and succeeded.

But first, and foremost, I am an American Airman — a wingman, leader and warrior.

As the next generation of the Air Force, millennials need to fully embrace the legacy and heritage that comes with wearing the uniform. Regardless of age, customs and courtesies go a long way, as do professionalism, mutual respect and integrity.

Speaking to other generations, I’d like to suggest instead of labeling us, teach us. Find ways to use our strengths to the advantage of the new Air Force.

Multiple generations of Airmen currently make up the U.S. Air Force, and much like our varying backgrounds, religious preferences, sexual orientations and races, the generational gap should be seen as an asset, not a hindrance.

There have been articles by several publications during the past few years criticizing millennials. A recent article in Military Times stated, “Are younger service members – so called ‘millennials,’ born in 1980 or later – soft? Are they too reliant on technology? Are they buried so deep in social media that face-to-face communication becomes impossible? Are they too busy questioning orders to follow them?”

While this excerpt was used to highlight the plethora of complaints regarding my generation, as a millennial, it is one of many I’ve seen, and I take offense to this thought. I am proud to be competent with, but never reliant upon, technology.

As a photojournalist, I thrive on having the newest technology at my fingertips. The quality of my job performance hinges on it, and as our world races toward more technological advancements, it is imperative I stay up-to-date so I continue to evolve with them.

I know the difference between indulging in social media and using it to my advantage.

The way we use the Internet is changing. Statistics can be drawn from following certain hashtags, trends and posts. Why wouldn’t we, as the world’s greatest air, space and cyber space force use various social media platforms to share the Air Force story?

Last year, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James Cody spoke at the Air Force Association Air and Space Conference and Technology Exposition, and stated that senior leaders must learn about the younger generation as people, what they bring to the table and leverage it as though there was no tomorrow.

“Whatever that next generation is, they’re going to be better than the generation before them,” Cody said. “We’re going to give them better tools; they’re going to come out better – and if they don’t, then we have failed.”

Growing up, my family instilled in me the idea that each generation stands upon the shoulders of those before them. We work as hard as we do and strive for excellence in all we do so future generations of Airmen can serve in a better Air Force.

Various mentors throughout my career have passed down this work ethic to me, and it is something I urge my peers to take seriously.

Only we are responsible for the reputation that we currently hold. As the Air Force continues to get smaller as each year passes and recent changes to the promotion system take effect, showing that we are more than a stigma is as important as ever. Acknowledge there is much to learn from seasoned generations of Airmen, and use their mentorship to propel your career to the next level.

While our natural inclination may be to do things “our” way, recognize that we have an opportunity, on both sides of the spectrum, to learn from one another. In doing so, the strength of our Airmen and our Air Force will be tested and challenged, but we will walk away stronger than ever.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
DoD

‘Be There’ suicide prevention theme resonates with troop values

Preventing suicide requires the commitment of all in the Defense Department, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a videotaped message at the Sept. 7 Suicide Prevention Month kickoff at the Pentagon. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, military deputy to the acting Secretary of Defense for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-f16

Luke’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, Thunderbolts in action

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley Airman 1st Class Codey Yurkewicz, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, runs the pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon through preflight checks at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Nomination window open for 2017 Spirit of Hope Award

Nominations for the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award will be accepted by the Air Force Personnel Center through Feb. 20. The award, named for comedian and actor Bob Hope, recognizes a military member, former military member, civilian or organization that epitomizes his values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication. Organizations and...
 
Full Story »

 