Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 9 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The munitions turn-in/issue deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Normal operations will resume Sept. 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez or Staff Sgt. Brian Runyon at (623) 856-6975.

POW/MIA ceremony

The 56th Fighter Wing will feature a POW/MIA ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the base flag pole. For more information, or to participate, call Master Sgt. Katrisha Bablington at 623-856-9221 or Master Sgt. Tim Navarre at 623-856-2154.

Stand up for vets

The 4th Annual Glendale Stand Up For Veterans Arizona is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Glendale Community College Student Union at 6000 W. Olive Avenue, Glendale 85302. Employment opportunities, social services for vets, court representatives and attorneys along with free haircuts for vets and free lunch for veterans and their families are included. To register, go to www.glendalestandup.org.

Volunteer today

Opportunities to support the community by volunteering at community events are available. Receive community service hours and meet new people. Most shifts are three to four hours. To sign up, go to www.gbump.com.

Events:

• Sept. 24 Sriracha Festival

– 2 to 5 p.m. set up, 4:30 to 8 p.m. event help or 8 p.m. to midnight event help

• Oct. 21 to 22 Avondale Billy Moore Days

– Oct. 21 1 to 5 p.m. set up, 5 to 8 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. event help

– Oct 22 8 a.m. to noon, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 4 p.m. to

10 p.m. event help

• Dec. 3 Avondale Winterfest

– 2 to 5 p.m. set up or 4:30 to 9 p.m. event help

• Dec. 10 Hometown Christmas Parade

–7 to 10 a.m. set up or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event help

• Feb. 25, 2017, Tale of Two Cities parade and festival

– 7 to 10 a.m. set up, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or noon to

5 p.m. event help

• March 4, 2017, Tres Rios Nature Festival

– March 4, 7 to 10 a.m. set up, 9:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. event help

– March 5, 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 6 p.m. event help

• April 8, 2017, Avondale KidFest!

– 7 to 10 a.m. set up, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. event help

• May 1, 2017, Avondale Fiesta

– 2 to 5:30 p.m. set up or 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. event help

NCOA Career Expo

A job seeker seminar is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and job fair 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in Club Five Six. The seminar will focus on issues surrounding transition, job search, networking and more. The job fair will feature national and local employers. Dress for success (business or business casual attire or utility uniforms for active duty), and bring 10 copies of your resume. For more information, go to eventbrite.com.

Deployed family dinner

The deployed family dinner is 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Luke Community Chapel Annex. The menu is Asian food and includes sweet and sour chicken, stir-fry noodles, fried rice, lumpia, dessert and beverages. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

Financial event

Ellie Kay and the Heroes at Home Financial Event is

10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 in the base theater. Speakers will provide financial education that will help families pay off debt, build savings and learn ways to get more for less. For more information, call Ellie Bogensperger at 623-856-6513.

Marriage check-up research study

The Luke Air Force Base behavioral health consultants are offering a marriage checkup as part of a research study to active-duty Airmen and their spouses to find out about the health of their marriage and relationship. There may be compensation. To participate or for more information, call 623-856-4389.

Car show

There will be a car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Fowler Park. There will be AAFES vendors, food and prizes. For more information, call 623-935-2671.

Commissary news

• Case lot sale: The Luke Air Force Base case lot sale is

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1 through 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4.

• Labor Day holiday hours: The Luke commissary will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is Sept. 20 through 22 and Dec. 20 through 22. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.