Nomination window open for 2017 Spirit of Hope Award

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Nominations for the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award will be accepted by the Air Force Personnel Center through Feb. 20.

The award, named for comedian and actor Bob Hope, recognizes a military member, former military member, civilian or organization that epitomizes his values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication.

Organizations and base-level personnel must contact their major command, combatant command, field operating agency or direct reporting unit for applicable suspense dates and additional information regarding nomination procedures.

Complete application procedures and deadlines are available at https://mypers.af.mil/. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Hope.” Each MAJCOM, COCOM, FOA or DRU may submit one nomination per category.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to the myPers website.



 

