The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 17, 2016
 

Luke achieves 10,000 F-35 flight hours

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

An F-35 Lightning II performs a maneuver Sept. 12, 2016 over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This sortie marks the 10,000th flying hour for the F-35 program at Luke.

Maj. Nathan Heguy, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II pilot, successfully completed a routine training sortie Sept. 12, 2016, to officially cross more than 10,000 total combined flight hours in the F-35 for all pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The milestone marks yet another progression in the development of the tactics and utility of the F-35, which reached Initial Operational Capability on Aug. 2.

“It’s awesome to be a part of a milestone like this,” Heguy said. “But it’s just a small tick in the long train of milestones accomplished here at Luke before me. It’s clear that everyone at Luke has done awesome work in the small amount of time that the F-35 has been here.”

The F-35s advanced suite of sensors and stealth technology allow it to operate uncontested in a variety of environments, and as more and more time is spent in the cockpit, F-35 pilots develop the skills necessary to fully utilize all of the advantages their aircraft provides them.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

An F-35 Lightning II prepares to land Sept. 12, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This sortie marks the 10,000th flying hour for the F-35 program at Luke.

“Now that we are in IOC, we’ve made a significant amount of progress toward being able to execute a lot of the missions that the airplane is tasked to execute,” said Maj. Brian Healy, 62nd Fighter Squadron director of operations.

As Luke’s mission transitions into training an international cadre of F-35 pilots, similar milestones will continue to be reached. In total, Luke is expected to host 144 F-35s distributed between six fighter squadrons once the entire fleet has been delivered.

“This is just another stepping stone that we’ve laid down through hard work,” Healy said. “We’re taking incremental steps, and we are very, very quickly turning out students. It’s ramped up at almost an exponential pace.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Casey O’neal, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2016. This sortie marks the 10,000th hour for the F-35 at Luke.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Maj. Nathan Heguy, 62nd Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, greets Casey O’neal, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, after landing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2016. Heguy’s sortie marks the 10,000th flying hour for the F-35 program at Luke.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Maintainers look over the F-35 Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2016. This sortie marks the 10,000th hour for the F-35 at Luke.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Veterans
luke-pow3

Luke holds POW/MIA ceremony

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Staci Miller The 56th Fighter Wing command team, Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, stand watch during a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sep...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash

State of the Air Force: Active-duty force on the rise, space will be more prominent

Nearly three years into her tenure as the Air Force’s top leader, Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James reaffirmed that people continue to be her top priority during her State of the Air Force address at the Air Force Associa...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-bomber

The B-21 has a name: Raider

The Air Force’s long-range strike bomber has officially been named the B-21 Raider. Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James announced the results of the Air Force Global Strike Command led naming contest alongside selected memb...
 
Full Story »

 